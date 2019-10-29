Bath — On Sunday the U.S. Navy announced the Bath-built USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is repaired and undergoing at-sea testing, thanks to a group of Bath Iron Works employees.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer underwent extensive repairs and upgrades following a collision with a commercial oil tanker in Singapore in August 2017. The collision left a gash in the warship’s hull and caused flooding in sections of the ship.

Ten sailors died in the collision, which ultimately contributed to the firing two years ago of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet.

Due to the extent of the damage and the location of the ship, the Navy transported the vessel to the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka.

“This whole crew is eager to get back to sea, and that’s evident in the efforts they’ve made over the last two years to bring the ship back to fighting shape, and the energy they’ve put into preparing themselves for the rigors of at-sea operations,” said Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday, USS John S. McCain’s commanding officer. “I’m extremely proud of them as we return the ship to sea, and return to the operational fleet more ready than ever to support security and stability throughout the region.”

According to an internal communication from BIW from December of 2018, two dozen electricians from the shipyard spent the last five months in Yokosuka helping with the repair efforts following a special request from Rear Adm. James Downey. That work was completed in October of 2018.

Electrician Neil MacDonald helped build the McCain and was sent to help with the repairs.

“It was great to see her after 25 years and it’s great to get her back working and back in the fleet,” said MacDonald.

In addition to repairing the vessel, multiple upgrades to the ship’s computer network, antenna systems, radar array and combat weapons systems were made, according to the Navy.

A BIW spokesperson declined to comment.

The McCain was built at BIW in the early 1990s and commissioned in 1994. The destroyer is named after former Navy Admirals John S. McCain, Sr., and John S. McCain, Jr. The former is the father of former Sen. John. S. McCain III, who died at the age of 81 in August 2018. Earlier in the summer, the Navy officially inducted the senator into the destroyer’s official namesake.

[email protected]

