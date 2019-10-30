While I was in Paris I reveled in the deliciousness of glace. Glace is ice cream in France and it is magnifique! What is their secret? CREAM!! Lots of whole milk and cream create a smooth consistency unlike any ice cream I have had in the USA. This is probably because it is illegal to eat that much fat at one sitting! This a recipe that the Impressionist painter Monet would have his cook make for Christmas dessert. It is made with bananas so there is something healthful in his recipe, enjoy making a special dessert today. Bon Appetit!

Banana Glace

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3 large ripe bananas peeled and mashed

6 large egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

6 Tablespoons firmly packed dark brown sugar

Prepare:

1. Pour cream and milk into a heavy saucepan on medium heat.

2. Add bananas and stir to incorporate.

3. Meanwhile place egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl and whisk until sugar is well dissolved into eggs.

4. Using a ladle, add a little banana mixture to egg mixture and whisk well.

5. Pour entire mixture into saucepan and cook on low heat, stirring constantly until mixture is thick enough to coat a spoon, about 5 minutes.

6. Pour into a large clean bowl and refrigerate. If you have an ice cream maker you can churn the mixture, or beat with an electric mixture and freeze.