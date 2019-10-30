While I was in Paris I reveled in the deliciousness of glace. Glace is ice cream in France and it is magnifique! What is their secret? CREAM!! Lots of whole milk and cream create a smooth consistency unlike any ice cream I have had in the USA. This is probably because it is illegal to eat that much fat at one sitting! This a recipe that the Impressionist painter Monet would have his cook make for Christmas dessert. It is made with bananas so there is something healthful in his recipe, enjoy making a special dessert today. Bon Appetit!
Banana Glace
Ingredients:
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
3 large ripe bananas peeled and mashed
6 large egg yolks
1/2 cup sugar
6 Tablespoons firmly packed dark brown sugar
Prepare:
1. Pour cream and milk into a heavy saucepan on medium heat.
2. Add bananas and stir to incorporate.
3. Meanwhile place egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl and whisk until sugar is well dissolved into eggs.
4. Using a ladle, add a little banana mixture to egg mixture and whisk well.
5. Pour entire mixture into saucepan and cook on low heat, stirring constantly until mixture is thick enough to coat a spoon, about 5 minutes.
6. Pour into a large clean bowl and refrigerate. If you have an ice cream maker you can churn the mixture, or beat with an electric mixture and freeze.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
Lisbon voters to find $7.5 million in bonds on ballot
-
News
Bath looks to make downtown intersection more attractive for pedestrians
-
News
Dresden man pleads guilty to Richmond assault
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston native Claude Berube promoted to commander in Naval Reserve
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Treat Library events for November