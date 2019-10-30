100 Years Ago: 1919

The members of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce are being canvassed for their views of daylight saving. This action has been taken by the Secretary in view of the bill which is to be presented at the special session of the Legislature providing for the adoption of the daylight saving plan as a standard time for Maine.

50 Years Ago: 1969

A particularly interesting evening is being planned for members of the Lewiston Auburn Skating Club at the regular weekly skating night at the Central Maine Youth Center. A special guest will be one of the top performers with the Vienna Ice Revue which is coming to the Twin Cities next week. The visiting skater will present an exhibition and will give some pointers and answer questions. Alcide Nadeau will introduce the guest. Club members and interested skaters are invited to attend and may sit in the audience and watch at no charge.

25 Years Ago: 1994

More than 150 people walked across the Twin Cities’ new bicycle

path and the pedestrian crossing on Friday while supporters hailed the revitalIzed railroad bridge as a symbol of cooperation between the two communities. First it was a bridge of hope, bringing immigrants from many lands,” Lewiston Mayor John T Jenkins said, “Now it has become a bridge of renaissance. cultural renaissance ” The three-span steel bridge, built in 909 over the Androscoggin has been closed to railroad traffic for the past 25 years or more. But with a snip of a bright ribbon and a first official bike ride across the trestle by Jenkins and Auburn Mayor Richard Trafton the bridge was reborn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

