100 Years Ago: 1919

The committee having charge of the celebration of Armistice Day on Tuesday of next week has extended a cordial invitation to all Grand Army men of these cities to appear the parade. C.S. Robins of Lewiston has charge of this feature and will provide automobiles for all old veterans. He requests them to arrive at the hall of Custer Post at 8 o’clock that day.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Hardly before the word was out of the new bridge site, Jalbert was about town distributing copies of the State Highway Commission verdict to the mayors of Lewiston and Auburn informing them of the site picking, to the Lewiston city clerk’s office, the office of the Auburn city clerk, the chamber of commerce, members of the Bridge Site Committee, the Androscoggin County Building, the Auburn Planning Board, and the Lewiston Planning Board. “I’m also going to have about 2500 copies made and distributed over the weekend to the people in the mills, shops, stores and other vantage points in the two cities,” Jalbert said.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Councilor-at-large Robert L. Thorpe in Auburn swept Tuesday’s mayoral election, beating fellow councilor-at-large John T. Spruill Jr by almost 3,000 votes “I’m certainly looking forward to working with the council elect, and serving the citizens of Auburn to the best of my ability,” said Thorpe about midnight at his home on Barkley Avenue. Thorpe, who will replace Mayor Richard L. Trafton also thanked the 5,798 voters who showed their support Tuesday He briefly discussed some long term goals including fostering a better relationship with the School Committee, developing more cost salary initiatives with Lewiston. In general, Thorpe, like his opponent predicts future tax hikes will be inevitable, considering the city’s $32 million financial obligations to the trash incinerator on Goldthwaite Road.

