LIVERMORE FALLS – Donna Gail Gross, 61, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 19, 1958, in Farmington, the daughter of George and Virginia (Knapp) Turcotte. She attended Livermore Falls High School. On Oct. 3, 1988, she married Gary Gross.

Donna worked as a CNA at Victorian Villa, Clover Manor and Heritage Manor. Donna loved spending time with her family, who meant the world to her. She enjoyed singing and dancing and loved life.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Gross of Hartford; her sons, Brian Turcotte and his wife, Jessica of Livermore Falls and Jamie Gross and his companion, Marcea Stoodley of Sumner; her grandchildren, Gracelyn, Brady and Madison Turcotte, Katelynn Dube, Sean Hiscock, Jacobi Lee Gross, Aidan Stoodley, Skye and Taylor McKenna and Danny Adams; her great-grandchildren, Victoria, Jayden, Ryleigh, Nathan and Patrick; her sisters, Laura Staples of Hebron, Nelda Bond and her husband, Allie of East Livermore and Jean Titus and her husband, James of Turner, her brothers, Robert Turcotte and his wife, Pat of Poland and Bruce Turcotte and his wife, Terry of Livermore; and her life-long friends, Linda Nemethy and Deb Hiscock.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her cousin, Becky Turcotte.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

