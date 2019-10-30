WALES – Ronald L. Anair Sr., 80, passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Ronald was born in Hanover, N.H. on April 22, 1939, the son of Leonard A. and Geraldine L. (Rock) Anair.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was a trucker throughout most of his life. He used to haul film canisters between movie theaters, as well as freight, equipment and materials for construction.

Ronald was a long-time member of the American Legion, Post 4, in Gardiner, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #618 in Lewiston, as well as an avid member of the Teamsters Union. He especially enjoyed socializing with his friends, playing horseshoes, and NASCAR. He wintered in Ocala, Fla.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Wayne, Barry, and Robert, as well as his sister, Beverly Anair.

He is survived by his long-term companion, Priscilla Charpentier; children, Tammy Anderson and her husband, Mark, Ronald Jr., Christopher, Sandy Longley and her husband, Jonathan, Ronald Charpentier Jr., and his wife, Katy, and Alphonse Blouin and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Courtney England and her husband, Trevor, Kristen Anderson, Austin Anderson, and Amanda Anair; great-granddaughter, Skylar England; siblings, Charles Anair and his wife, Sandra, Linda Anair, and Mary Hart and her husband, Philip.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. in Richmond. There will also be calling hours on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow.

A reception to follow will be announced at the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

« Previous