LEWISTON – Claire N. Maheux, 97, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and family on Oct. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 16, 1921 to Louis and Josephine Bolduc of Lewiston. She is the sister to Norman, Larry, Pete and Lorainne.

Claire attended the Lewiston Schools. She married Frederick Maheux on May 30, 1941 in Lewiston, they were happily married for 62 years until Frederick’s passing in 2003.

Claire’s hobbies included embroidery, reading and motorcycle rides. Her favorite pastime of all was time spent with her family.

Claire is predeceased by her husband Frederick; and her two daughters, Anita and Muriel.

She is survived by her son, Frederick; grandsons, Bud Woodcock and Scott Woodcock; three great-granddaughters, Ashley, Emily, Nastasya; and one great-great-grandson, Tanner.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Montello Commons and Androscoggin Home Health Hospice for the special care they gave Claire.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home 70 Horton St. Lewiston from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., an in house service at 1 p.m. and a burial to follow at St. Peters Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston.

