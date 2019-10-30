OXFORD – Jerome A. Pomerleau passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 9, 1950 to Robert and Geraldine (Edwards) Pomerleau. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. Jerome is a proud Marine who served in the Vietnam war. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being out to camp and hanging out with his cousin and best friend Gary “Big C” Thurlow.

He is survived by his sons, Dane Pomerleau and his wife, Heidi and their children, Cali and Jackson; Brian Pomerleau and his wife, Christie and their son, Zackary; as well as many brothers, sisters; cousins, nephews and nieces.

Jerome was predeceased by his brother, David; nephew, Kevin; and his parents, Robert and Geraldine.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the

American Legion Post #150

41 Elm Street

Mechanic Falls, ME 04256

