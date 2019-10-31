To The Editor:

On November 5, voters in the towns of Bethel, Greenwood, Woodstock and Newry are being asked to authorize an expenditure of Two Point Four Million Dollars for a new bus garage for MSAD 44. A bond will be taken out for twenty years, with interest the total amount will be Over Three Point Three Million Dollars.

There is no question the current garage is in disrepair. Ten years ago, a facilities committee comprised of residents and school officials identified the bus garage was in poor condition.

The proposed bus garage is to be located adjacent to Telstar. The location means the current maintenance garage will have to be destroyed so that it can be rebuilt into the new bus garage. This alone doesn’t make any financial sense to destroy a good building so it can be incorporated into a new building.

The proposed bus garage includes a bus lift which adds additional costs not only for the lift but also for a taller building to accommodate it. Tire storage, van bays, mezzanine storage and other amenities included in the proposal are all nice but are they really needed? No other truck garage in the MSAD 44 area has as much space or equipment.

The proposed garage should have been designed with the basic needs for a solid working garage and not an accumulated list of wants and wouldn’t it be great to have items. Those who drafted the proposed garage never asked the question “what can the district town taxpayers afford”. It seems the attitude was we’ll build what we want and the taxpayers don’t have an option but to vote for it.

In a letter to Greenwood resident taxpayers the Selectboard and Budget Committee stated if passed the proposed bus garage will have a significant impact on Greenwood’s ability to maintain roads, and other town facilities.

The Bethel Area Business Association is asking voting taxpayers reject the proposed bus garage and a redesign be done that meets the needs of the school district and taxpayers alike.

Dennis Doyon

Greenwood

President

Bethel Area Business Association

