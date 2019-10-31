Middle School Field Hockey

Cony 2, Telstar Middle School 0; October 21: TMS field hockey ended their season yesterday in a 2-0 first round playoff loss to Cony in Augusta. The forward line fought hard with several shots on goal by Kyra Rose-Espinoa, Sophia Nichols, and Vivienne Charette, but strong Cony defense held them to a shutout. Great play by Lindsy Stephenson, Mariah Palmer, Rebekah Palmer, Bella Bennett, Rylee Cooper, and Evy Cummings kept the ball moving, and Michaela Mowery and Dylan van Buren made many strong defensive plays. Blake Tripp finished up her middle school career with another excellent game in goal. The whole team contributed and worked hard. Congratulations on a great season!

Telstar Middle School 4, Winthrop 3; October 18: The TMS field hockey team ended their regular season with a 4-3 win against Winthrop. Telstar led 3-0 at the half, after a strong offensive game by the forwards and midfielders. Goals were scored by Vivi Charette (assisted by Sophia Nichols), Kyra Rose-Espinoza (assisted by Sophia Nichols), and Sophia Nichols, who was assisted by Vivi Charette. Winthrop came back in the second half to tie it up 3-3, until with four minutes left in the game, Linsey Stephenson scored the winning goal with an assist by Vivi Charette. Blake Tripp and Dylan Van Buren led the defense, helped by Mariah Palmer, Rebekah Palmer, and Bella Bennett, with strong play by all of the TMS athletes. TMS will play Cony in the first round of playoffs.

Winthrop 5, Telstar Middle School 3; October 16: TMS field hockey battled hard in a 5-3 defeat against Winthrop. The TMS offense played an amazing game, with 20 shots on the day. Kyra Rose-Espinoza connected for two goals assisted by Vivi Charette, and Sophia Nichols scores off an assist by Linsey Stephenson. Mariah Palmer and Rylee Cooper hustled throughout, and Bella Bennett kept the ball moving forward towards the goal. Blake Tripp worked hard in goal, supported by Dylan Van Buren.

Spruce Mountain 7, Telstar Middle School 0; October 15: TMS field hockey lost 7-0 in a tough game against an experienced Spruce Mountain team. Blake Tripp worked hard in goal, making ten saves on the day. Rylee Cooper and Mariah Palmer hustled and were in on many plays on offense and defense, while Rebekah Palmer, Dylan Van Buren, and Linsey Stephenson cleared the ball away from the goal several times. Vivi Charette has many great plays offensively, and she took several shots on goal along with Sophia Nichols, Bella Bennett, and Kyra Rose-Espinoza.

