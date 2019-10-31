I am writing this letter in support of David Young’s efforts to continue his work on the Auburn City Council.

A resident of Auburn for over 40 years, he is a level-headed, hard worker with 10 years of experience and history on the council, working with others to find solutions and get things done.

He respects the trust placed in him by devoting his time and energy to research issues and connect with his constituents, representing the entire city of Auburn.

One of his campaign goals has been to visit as many Auburn residents as he can, and he has pursued this goal relentlessly, going door-to-door almost every day.

If he has not stopped by every door this fall, I know he would welcome calls with questions and concerns. I hope others will join me in voting for David Young on Election Day.

Caroline Coffin, Auburn

