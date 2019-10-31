There is no doubt about it. Bugsy is beautiful. She has that long hair, Maine Coon thing going on for her. But, appearance isn’t everything. It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Five-year-old Bugsy has a personality that matches her beauty. She is a very loving cat. She reaches out to people when they walk into the room. She accepts a gentle touch while she calmly sits and listens to a story.

If you are looking for a cat that will warm your heart as well as warm your lap on a cold evening, Bugsy could be the beauty that you have been searching for.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

