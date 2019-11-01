WINDHAM – Myrtle E. (Dingley) Perkins, 91, of Sumner, left us on Oct. 29, 2019 at the Ledgewood Manor to meet her maker and catch up with her late husband, Howard.

She was born in Casco on Sept. 3, 1928, to Raymond Earl and Lillian (Spaulding) Dingley and attended local schools.

Myrtle married Howard W. Perkins Sr. Oct. 25, 1950. Howard died in 2013.

A very hard-working person, who loved her family and friends. She learned to wait on tables at Howard Johnson’s at Naples in her early years. Later on, she worked as a waitress at the Old Country Way Restaurant, South Paris for 18 years. She also picked and packed apples for 25 years at Wesso Orchards, West Paris. These last few years, at Ledgewood Manor, she entertained he compatriots with stories and her early adventures. Life is short folks, live it well.

She leaves behind a son, Dean Perkins and friend, Chuck Woodsome of Rye, N.H.; a daughter, Leona Crooker of Mechanic Falls; a stepson, Howard Perkins Jr., Fryeburg; grandsons, Dennis Crooker Sr. of Gray, Stephen and Norma Crooker of North Carolina, William Knight of Maine, two granddaughters. She leaves many great and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, two brothers; a family friend, Veikko Piirainen.

Myrtle was predeceased by her parents; several sisters, a brother, a half-brother; sons, Franklin Knight in 2007 and Billy Knight in 1961.

Family wishes to thank Ledgewood Manor in Windham for the very nice care of Myrtle. She always was her own person and the people employed at Ledgewood allowed her to be herself. They loved her and her stories of early years and adventures. They embraced her as if she were their very own grandmother. We thank them.

At Myrtle’s request, there will be no services and interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Fond memories and stories of Myrtle may be shared with her family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

« Previous