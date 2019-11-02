MADISON – Adrian Adelard Brochu, 72, of Madison, died Oct. 27, 2019 after a brief, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in St. Prosper, Quebec on Dec. 26, 1946, the third child of Jeanette Buteau and Emile Brochu, both of St. Prosper.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Celine Brochu; his four children, Tabatha (Blake Andrews), Jason, Stephanie (Jake Voter), and Christopher (Ashley Nickerson-Brochu); and 15 beloved grandchildren, Zane, Leo and Emmett Andrews; Leora, Effie and Glenna Brochu; Benjamin, Sam, Nate, and Abby Voter; Ella, Drouin, Charlotte, Henry and Mabel Brochu; his siblings, Lise Quenville (Paul), Guy Brochu (Viola), Luke Brochu (Pam), Lucy Comber (Randy), and Jimmy Brochu (Mary).

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Andre, and his sister, Louise.

Adrian moved to Jackman as a young boy and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He served a year long tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Upon his return he moved to Stratton to work with his father and brother Andre, eventually forming A&A Brochu Logging. He married Celine Drouin in November 1968.

In the early 1980s Adrian and his brothers partnered with the Fontaine family to build Stratton Lumber. In 1993 Adrian’s brother and business partner, Andre tragically died in an accident. In 2004 they sold their stake in Stratton Lumber, and Adrian along with his brothers, his sons and two family friends purchased Pleasant River Lumber. Under the leadership of Adrian’s sons the company continues to grow.

As he aged, Adrian had the time to pursue other interests. He was a passionate traveler. He loved to say he had visited every continent but one. While he spent much time travelling with close friends, his grandest adventures were always with Celine.

He loved riding motorcycles with his closest friends. He enjoyed exposing his grandchildren to the world through travel. Gump trips were legendary!

It is impossible to think of Adrian without also thinking of wine. There was hardly an afternoon that didn’t see a bottle being corked.

Though his formal education ended in eighth grade, Adrian valued education above all. He would tell everyone that he learned everything he knew through books. Adrian was rarely without a book. He was also a writer, always carrying a yellow legal pad. He left behind dozens filled with his thoughts.

Adrian’s grandest projects had to be Ira Mountain and Quill Hill. From the day he moved his first rock at Ira, he had found an outlet for all that he wanted to express. He was moving rocks at Ira just days before he passed. Equally impressive is Quill Hill. Last month, during a difficult stretch, he was able to go to the top of Quill Hill and witness the busiest day of visitors ever. “Build it and they will come,” he said. Well, he built it and they came and he knew they would continue to come for generations.

Adrian’s generosity was well known. Many organizations were recipients of his gifts. The grills he built at Camp Sunshine and Pine Tree Camps were sources of pride for Adrian and he loved giving kids “magic rocks.” Anonymity suited him and countless people remain unaware that they were recipients of Adrian’s generosity.

In the end Adrian’s focus was on family. His wife, children and their spouses, and grandchildren were blessed by more love and generosity from their beloved Gump than seems possible. He adored his siblings, their spouses, and his countless nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water Street, in Skowhegan. Internment immediately following the service at Calvary Cemetery, in Skowhegan. A celebration of life will follow at Lakewood Theatre, 76 Theatre Road, Madison.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

He spoke often about Camp Sunshine and was inspired by the campers to create his magic rocks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made,

by mail, to

Camp Sunshine

35 Acadia Rd.

Casco, ME 04015

or via their website

www.campsunshine.org

with tribute to

Adrian Brochu

