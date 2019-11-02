LEWISTON – Alice C. Levesque, 98, of Lewiston, died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 3, 1921, the daughter of the late Alfred and Marie Grenier Collins. Alice was educated at Holy Family School in Lewiston.

While she was working at Hill Mill, she met her husband, Albert Levesque, whom she married on Jan. 31, 1942. They were happily married for 58 years until his death on June 24, 2000. She worked at the Libbey Mill and Knapp Shoe from which she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress sewing clothes for herself, children and grandchildren. She had a collection of dolls, made picture puzzles and played pinochle with friends.

Alice is survived by a daughter, Sister Anne of Staten Island, N.Y., two sons, Gerard Levesque and wife, Mary of Friendsville Tenn. and John Levesque; two sisters, Therese Giguere and Evelyn LeRiche of Lewiston; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her spouse, Albert; a son, Paul; grandsons, Paul and Timmy; two brothers, William and Maurice Collins, four sisters, Beatrice Pafumy, Doris Dunkel, Florence Trepanier and Patricia Blais.

The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion and Beacon Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at Holy Family Church in Lewiston at 11 a.m. followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4584

