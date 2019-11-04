FARMINGTON — To provide more local families the opportunity to find and adopt an animal in need, Franklin County Animal Shelter will be hosting a low-cost pet adoption event November 4 – 8 on all available kittens, cats, and dogs. The shelter is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Monday thru Saturday and is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington.

As always, adoptions are available in person only on a first come, first served basis, and landlord approval is required by renters. Adoption Fees during the week-long event are as follows: adult cats $10; kittens $75; adult dogs $50; and senior dogs $25.

Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS) provides temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals. At any time, FCAS has more than 75 animals in their care. Each animal adopted from the shelter has been spayed or neutered, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, blood-tested, dewormed, treated for fleas and ticks, and had its nails trimmed—that amounts to a $300 to $450 value depending on the type and age of the animal you’re adopting.

This will be an incredible event with hopes of helping animals in need find new, loving homes.

