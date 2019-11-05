FARMINGTON — Residents voted 564 to 103 on Tuesday to spend $800,000 to replace a firetruck for the Farmington Fire Rescue Department.
Ballot Clerk Shane Cote said a total of 671 votes were cast, with four blank.
Of the approved amount, $500,000 will be borrowed and the rest will come from the firetruck reserve account.
The total cost for the 10-year bond is estimated at $582,500.
In October, Capt. Tim D. Hardy said the firetruck would replace Engine 1, a 2002 rescue pumper that has had corrosion and electrical issues for a few years.
The new truck is a rescue-style pumper that carries all team rescue equipment and has fire-suppression capabilities.
Hardy estimated it will take about a year before the new firetruck arrives.
