WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Charles “Chuck” William Hill, 81, passed away suddenly in his home in Woodbridge, Va., on Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born on Jan. 31, 1938 in Portland, Maine to Harold and Wilma (Perkins) Hill.

Chuck lived in North Reading, Mass. until his high school years when he moved to Brettuns (Livermore), Maine. He graduated from Leavitt Institute in Turner, class of 1956.

He served in the United States Air Force and was based in Spangdalem, Germany. He would later go on to receive an Electronics Engineering Degree from the University of Maine, Orono. Chuck served as a communications specialist right up to the day before his passing, and was in constant service to his country.

In his spare time he enjoyed flying as a private pilot, inventing in his garage, tracing his family’s geneology, serving at the Washington DC LDS Temple, playing with pup Rambo, and, most importantly, his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece Cathy Lewis, Chuck is survived by his wife Mee (Chaisan); daughter Jeanne (Brian), son Burt Chaisan (Lelanie); sisters Ellen and Mary Hill; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family whose lives were touched by Chuck are invited to Millers Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd, Woodbridge, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. to reminisce, grieve and support each other.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-

services

