WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris annual Chicken Pie Supper will take place on Thursday, November 21, at 5:30 p.m., second seating at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at the door starting at 4:30 p.m. Prices for the supper are $10, $5 for ages 5-12, under 5, free.

The menu includes homemade chicken pies, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, squash, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert pies, and beverages. Raffle tickets will also be sold for several items: a handmade Afghan, Duncan Slade sketches, and a Christmas basket. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. The winners will be announced the evening of the supper, winners do not have to be present to win, and tickets will be sold right up to the drawing.

The annual Chicken Pie Supper is an annual event which began over 100 years ago by the First Universalist Church of West Paris. Don’t miss it! For more information, please call Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected]; or Sandra Poland, 207-890-5896, [email protected] .

