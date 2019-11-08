FAYETTE – Arthur J. Lemay, 67, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with his loving family including his beloved ”little girl”, dog, Daisy Mae, by his side. Arthur was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 10, 1951, the son of Roland J. Lemay and Theresa Brochu Lemay. On Feb. 28, 1976, Arthur married Belinda J. Ryan, the love of his life. A year later they had the happiest day of their lives when they welcomed their son, Roland and started their family. Arthur lived many years with the incurable, untreatable brain disease of Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). FTD commonly strikes in the prime of one’s life and is called, per a recent segment of CBS’ 60 Minutes, “The Cruelest Disease You’ve Never Heard Of.” For the past six years he was cared for at home by his devoted and loving wife.Arthur graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969 at age 17 and from Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute (CMVTI) in Auburn with a degree in building construction. In his early 20s he established his career-long residential construction company. In addition, he worked in construction management for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, Ga., and at Fort Gordon, Ga.; for the Army Corp of Engineers at the Baltimore, Md. Division; as an engineer for the Ritz Carlton at Amelia Island, Fla.; and as Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Lewiston. He served on the Fayette Planning Board for over a decade, both as a member and chairman.Arthur loved being a Grampa/Papa. His grandsons brought him much joy and laughter. He shared an amazing relationship with his son, Roland. His wonderful sense of humor remained intact throughout his illness. He had a wonderful singing voice and enjoyed singing to his wife and grandsons. When Arthur wasn’t working he loved being at home, enjoying his family, and appreciating nature in all it’s four seasons. There wasn’t a day cold enough, or blustery enough, that would keep him from being outside. Arthur had a very big heart and a special way with animals. He and Belinda adopted many rescue dogs over the years which brought him great happiness; he loved each one and enjoyed their unique personalities. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Belinda J. Lemay and their son, Roland J. Lemay, wife, Karina and sons, Colby and Avery. Godmother, Lucienne (Lulu) Roux; mother, Theresa Brochu Lemay Forgues; sister, Eileen Lemay Tancrede, husband, Ronald and children, Nicole McHale (whom he lovingly called his “Nickle the Pickle”) and husband, Jim, their sons, Riley and Nicholas, and goddaughter, Michelle Tancrede. Father-in-law, Robert K. Ryan. Sisters-in-law, Kelly Ryan Maltz, her husband, Rick and children, Erica Maltz Holliday and husband, Chad, Lauren Maltz Staley and husband, Tom, and Jake Maltz; Lisa D. Dionne, husband, Randy and children, Briana M. Dionne, Matt Dionne and wife, Sarah, and Jake Dionne. Brothers-in-law, Kevin R. Ryan and sons, Kevin Ryan II, Jeremy Ryan and fiancé’, Teresa Webber; Gordon H. Ryan, wife, Susan and daughter, Abigail Ryan; Lewis A. Ryan, wife, Jackie and children, Ashley Ryan Roberts and husband, Ben, Joshua Ryan and fiancé, Sarah Wallace, and Michael T. Ryan; Michael J. Ryan, life partner, Christie-Lee McNally, and his daughter, Elizabeth Nancy Ryan. Cousins, Faye Bristol, Gail Barber, and Sheila Gould.Arthur was predeceased by his father, Roland J. Lemay, paternal grandparents, Arthur J. and Amanda Laferriere Lemay, aunt, Pauline Lemay Ouellette, godfather, Dominic Roux, precious infant son, Arthur J. Lemay III, and mother-in-law, Nancy P. Gray Ryan. There will be a private funeral and celebration of Arthur’s life. What a beautiful difference one life made.If desired, donationsmay be made inArthur’s memory to:The Association forFrontotemporalDegeneration at: AFTD, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320290 King of Prussia RoadRadnor, Pa. 19087 oronline at theaftd.org

