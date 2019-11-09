WEST PARIS – Josephat N. Levesque, 85, of West Paris, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Center in South Paris surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Van Buren on May 11, 1934, the son of Oliver and Sophie Daigle Levesque.

He was educated locally. Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 – 1960. He also served his country in the Korean War. Josephat was wounded in Korea where he received the Silver Star, Purple Heart and many other metals.

Joe’s passion was going to auctions, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed hanging out with his grandson Orin Hayes and Kaleb Hayes.

Joe is survived by a son Danny and wife Martina Levesque, one daughter Tina Hayes and her husband Scott; a sister, Germaine Dube and a brother Robert Levesque Sr. and his wife Linda; grandchildren, Orin Hayes, Kaleb Hayes and Miranda Levesque; great- grandchildren, Kaelynn Hayes, Kylee Hayes and Khloe Hayes. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife Rita Levesque, who passed away in 2009; two sons, Micheal Levesque and Gary Levesque; eight sisters, Cecile Bouchard, Rita Jacques, Irene Chase, Agnes Dubois, Regina Sprague, Yvette Ouellette, and Jeannette Lesmerises, five brothers, Armand Omer, Conrad, Lionel and Camille.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Bonita Sessions for her care and comfort to Joe for nine years.

No Visitation. A service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, ME, 04330. Condolences, donations may be found at the www.Albert-Burpee.com.

