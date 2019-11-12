STRONG — Selectmen agreed Tuesday night to begin looking at department budgets in early December as they prepare a spending plan for 2020.

They will first look at the costs for 2019 and what changes they should anticipate.

“We’ve got to know right where our figures are,” Chairman Rob Elliott said.

He said employee insurance costs are expected to increase 7 percent. Currently, an individual employee’s insurance plan costs $1,065 per month. In 2019, employees picked up $38, or half of the 2019 increase.

Other insurance costs have also increased, according to Elliott.

Selectmen have agreed to review the insurance plan with the Maine Municipal Association and compare it with others.

Selectman Rodney Spiller asked selectmen to consider developing a purchase order form to be used by all employees.

Selectman Andy Pratt agreed, saying tracking costs can help with planning a budget. Purchases can be approved by the selectman who supervises a particular department.

“For example, a lot of things that are bought in bulk could be under one purchase order,” Spiller said.

Purchases should be done through town accounts and not on an employee’s personal credit card, he said.

Selectmen also agreed that the property at 8 West Freeman Road was greatly improved. Residents had complained about the number of old vehicles, campers and other items littering the property, particularly vehicles blocking the road at an intersection.

Looking at their meeting schedule, selectmen announced they will meet Dec. 17 because the Town Office will be closed Dec. 24.

« Previous

Next »