Sky by Sandra Tardo-Long. Gallery 302’s show entitled “Sky” opens Nov. 9 and runs through the Nov. 29. The show is specific to all Bridgton Art Guild members. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11-4, Saturday and Sunday 10-5. For more  information call 207-647-2787.

 

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Arts
Related Stories
Latest Articles