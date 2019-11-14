NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway, Maine is requesting help in expanding its Mitten Mission.

For over 50 years, a small group of dedicated members and friends of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway, Maine knit mittens, hats and scarves for children in the Oxford Hills school district to use on cold winter days. This year, we are requesting the community’s help in expanding this long standing tradition. New-store-bought, clean-gently-used, and hand-knit mittens, scarves and hats of all sizes are needed and may be dropped off at the church office.

During December, the mittens will decorate the Sanctuary-Mable Brown Christmas tree. Then in early January, mittens, hats and scarves will be given to the local elementary schools, preschools, middle School, and high School. For more information, please call the church office at 207-743-2290.

