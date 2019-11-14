WESTBROOK — The annual WinterKids App membership is now available. Families who purchase a membership and download the app will have access to offers on lift tickets, equipment rentals, gear, and much more at over 80 recreational areas and retailers around Maine and New Hampshire. New offers will be added to the app regularly throughout the winter, and in the off-season.

This is the second year of the WinterKids App, which replaced the Passport booklet last year. Users can register up to five family members for $35. The app is available for all kids 18-years-old and younger. Offers vary within the app, and new offers are available regularly. Families will enjoy new user-friendly features this year, including offline redemption, improved search features, and a visual update to help navigation and faster loading.

“The first year of the WinterKids App was a huge success. We are excited to offer even more opportunities for kids and families to stay outdoors and active this winter,” says WinterKids Executive Director Julie Mulkern.

There are three steps to gaining access to these wintertime deals. First, interested families should purchase their membership online at winterkids.org/winterkids-app. Next, they can create family profiles for their account, which can include up to four children and/or other family members. Last, they can download the app to a mobile device.

WinterKids is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. This year, WinterKids will reach 29,000 Maine and New Hampshire children through our family programs, school programs, and community events. WinterKids’ Major Community Sponsor is Hannaford. WinterKids’ Supporting Sponsors are Agren, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Irving Oil, L.L.Bean, Portland Glass, WEX, and WMTW Channel 8. Learn more at WinterKids.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: