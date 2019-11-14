PARIS — McLaughlin Garden is offering a wreath making workshop on Sunday, December 1.

We will guide you and your friends and family through the steps to make your very own holiday wreath.The cost for this workshop is $15 and includes all of the basic supplies (fresh greens, ring, and bow). Additional wreath decorations will be available for a nominal fee. Space is limited so please call to make reservations for either 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. at 743-8820. Refreshments will be served.

If you have questions or would like to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 743-8820

