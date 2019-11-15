BRUNSWICK – Gerald B. Landry “Gerry”, 92, died at Thornton Hall, in Brunswick on Nov. 8, 2019 after a courageous 5-year battle against congestive heart failure. He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 12, 1927 to Arthur and Eva (Morin) Landry. A life-time resident of Lewiston, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served on the USS Princeton (CV-17) as a Seaman First Class. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the American Theatre Medal. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945. He married the love of his life Gilberte “Gil” Cote on May 10, 1947.

He is survived by his daughter, Claudette Thing and her husband Steven Thing of Portland; his son, Rodney Landry and his wife, Connie of Lewiston, their daughter Heather and her husband, Jim Lykas, and their 3-year-old daughter, Madalyn of Rhode Island. He is also survived by his sister, Therese Morency of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Gill; and his sisters, Mignonne Landry, Grace Groleau, Fernande Nadeau, and Doris Morency.

Gerry worked hard all his life, beginning as a young boy tending his father’s two vegetable gardens, fruit orchard and chickens, performing chores to help his father maintain his home and apartment building. He learned to play the saxophone, was member of the St. Cecilia Boy’s Band, and played in the ship’s band while in the Navy. He was a member of the children’s choir at Holy Cross and the men’s League of the Sacred Heart.

He worked for over 25 years as a hand-sewer at Lown Shoe and Bel-Moc Shoe where his shoes were selected to serve as samples in footwear tradeshows. The owner of Bel-Moc often was overheard referring to Gerry as his right hand man. During his early years at Bel-Moc he had a second job as projectionist for Lisbon Drive-In. Between the mid-1950s to mid 1960s Gerry also had a TV repair business as a second job.

When Bel-Moc closed, the president of Etonic Shoe selected Gerry to set up and manage the shoe room in Lewiston for the company. A senior official for the company, who came to review his work, asked Gerry how he was able to have such an efficient and productive operation. Dad answered, “I just listen to the workers.” After the review, the official went to the Etonic president and said to him, “Don’t change a thing.” The mother of one of those workers told us that her son went to work at Etonic because he had heard that Gerry advocated for his workers and treated them well.

When he left Etonic, Gerry became the driver for Clover Living Center, working selflessly, frequently on his own time, to provide exceptional service and to improve the quality of life for residents. Often he traveled in extreme conditions to fulfill his responsibilities. One December evening, close to Christmas, he drove from Lewiston to the Portland Jetport, during a blizzard so intense that the Maine Turnpike was eventually closed, in order to pick up the daughter and grandson of a resident. He did not want to disappoint or inconvenience them by delaying their reunion. Gerry worked at Clover for about 20 years, performing many duties, other than driving, without complaint.

After his family, Gerry loved pre energy-efficient cars for their distinctive style, chrome trim, and whitewall tires. He maintained his cars to perfection doing most of the mechanical and cosmetic repairs himself. Driving was one of his favorite pastimes, especially with his 1990 Cadillac.

A mere obituary cannot encompass the depth and breadth of Gerry’s exemplary life and character. He was honest, courageous, and industrious. He juggled multiple, simultaneous responsibilities expertly, with grace, good humor, and humility. Duty, honor, and selfless service were his values. He strove always to do the right thing, regardless of personal or financial cost. He was never happier than when he helped others, never seeking compensation or recognition for his efforts; the deed was its own reward. He had a quick wit and curious mind. He taught himself film developing, plaster casting, wood burning, cabinet refinishing and much more. He was a great problem solver; he never gave up until he found an answer to any problem.

Mere language cannot convey the meaning of his life and contribution to his children. Someone once wrote, “The greatest gift a father can give his children is to love their mother,” which he did, totally and selflessly; she was his princess, his soul-mate – he treated her with respect and reverence. He was a role model for how to live honorably. He gave us unconditional love and support. He was our protector, provider, nurturer and mentor. He gave us a strong foundation which enabled us to thrive and he was always ready to help us, without reservation, whenever we needed him. He was a kind, gentle and generous man, always gracious to others. Dad, we shall miss you.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mid Coast Senior Health Center at Thornton Hall for their extraordinary care and compassion over the past seven months. The sensitivity and responsiveness of the workers from every department at Thornton Hall to our Dad’s concerns and needs was outstanding. We also wish to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the expert and dedicated home care they provided our father over the course of his illness.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Gerry’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A visitation with the family will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass will be held for Gerry at Holy Family Catholic Church, Sabattus Street, Lewiston on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by internment at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those who prefer to send donations in Gerry’s name may direct them to

Mid Coast Senior Health Center, Thornton Hall, Employee Appreciation Committee

56 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or to

Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous