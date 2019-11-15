LEWISTON – Ronald P. Garey, 62, of Lewiston, died peacefully at CMMC in the early morning hours of November 12, 2019 while listening to “tunes” with his children by his side.

Ron was well known in the community for both his years of playing softball and his years of driving taxis. Many will remember him because of his witty sense of humor.

Ron is survived by his children, Lisa Jones (Andrew) of Lewiston and Robert Garey of Gorham; his mother, Eleanor Morin, of Lewiston; and his siblings, Micheal Garey (Jackie) of Mechanic Falls, Scott Garey (Tammy) of Minot, and Brenda Longtin of Lewiston; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Garey, his stepfather, Willie Morin; and his longtime partner, Joanna Poland.

A celebration of life, to include Ron’s favorites pizza and classic vinyl, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 31 at 426 Washington St. North, Auburn. Please come celebrate with us and share fun memories of a great father, brother, and friend.

