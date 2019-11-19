LEWISTON – Alice Marguerite Hunt, 92, beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away Thursday Nov. 14, 2019, at Russell Park Nursing Home in Lewiston.

She was born to Oliver and Elizabeth Richard in West Enfield, Maine, on April 20, 1927. She was married to Phillip Hunt, who passed away in 1980.

She is survived by seven children; Rose and Dave Bolen of Elkton, Maryland, Alan Hunt and his wife, Maria, and their two children, Aiden and Nina of Culver City, California, Reggie Hunt of New York City, Anna and Mike Cyr and their two children, Mallory and Maisy of Leeds, Maine, Elaine Hunt of Boothwyn, Pa., Robert Hunt and his wife, Tricia, and their two children William and Heather of Gilmanton, N.H., and Betsy Laney of West Gardiner, Maine. She had two other grandchildren, Allison Palma and her husband, Craig and their two children, Annabelle and Chloe of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Philip of Boothwyn, Pa. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Phil; a sister and a brother, two daughters and a grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff at Russell Park Nursing Home and Androscoggin Home Hospice for caring for our mother during her final days here.

Mike and Anna will open their house at 195 Line Road in Leeds for a celebration of Alice’s life on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 12-4 p.m. A light lunch will be provided, but visitors are welcome to bring their own comfort food.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Alice’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to

Androscoggin Hospice,

15 Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, Maine 04240