AUBURN – Madeleine C. Cloutier, 74, formerly of Durham, passed away November 2, 2019, at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was born in Lewiston, May 5, 1945, the daughter of Wilfred and Noella Jacques Cloutier. Madeleine attended Durham schools and then worked for 23 years at Hallowell Shoe. She was a member of the Lewiston Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing crafts, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. Madeleine was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Paul. Survivors include her sisters: Doris Cloutier, Florence Jipson and husband, Arnold, Joanne Bard and husband, Alfred and Liane Micks and partner, Steve Thompson, many nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 2 p.m., At St. Peter Cemetery, Switzerland Road, Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

