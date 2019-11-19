AUBURN – In Auburn, on Nov. 11, 2019, Mercena, 86, passed away peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Mercena was born in Belfast, Maine, on April 12, 1933, and remained there for nine years. She moved to, and attended schools in, Watertown, Mass., until she married Dana Murphy, of Scarborough.

After moving to Massachusetts, she worked for some years for Raytheon Manufacturing, and enjoyed a 10-year marriage to Charles Abrams, until his death in 1988.

Returning to Maine, she lived in Lewiston, continuing a 47-year association with the Rebekahs, wherein she held many offices at Liberty Lodge #94 of Auburn. As leader of their LAPM, she had the honor of placing a wreath at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., in 2008.

Mercena is survived by one son, Edward A. Murphy of Phillips, Maine, and one grandson, Patrick Murphy.

Memorial services to be announced in the near future.