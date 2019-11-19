We’ve all heard those stories about famous dreams. Mary Shelley, they say, wrote “Frankenstein” after a vivid nightmare. Paul McCartney claims he dreamed the entire melody for “Yesterday,” while Albert Einstein dreamed his way to a whole bunch of scientific discoveries. But enough about them. We want to hear about YOUR dreams. Bad dreams, good dreams, dreams that prove to be prophetic in nature. Do you have recurring stress dreams about showing up to school in your underwear? Bizarre dreams that feel as though they belong to somebody else? Dreams with the potential for artistic or scientific glory? Unburden your soul and tell us all about it. Send the weird ramblings of your sleeping brain to writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 689-2876.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Northeast Bank closing Lewiston branch, moving operations center employees to Bates Mill No. 2
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway Board of Selectmen agenda – Nov. 21, 2019
-
Nation / World
Pentagon spy agency finds Trump’s Syria withdrawal aided ISIS
-
Maine
Winthrop mourns loss of former police officer and decorated soldier, Gilbert Turcotte
-
bPlus
QUERY: What do you dream?