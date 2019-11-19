We’ve all heard those stories about famous dreams. Mary Shelley, they say, wrote “Frankenstein” after a vivid nightmare. Paul McCartney claims he dreamed the entire melody for “Yesterday,” while Albert Einstein dreamed his way to a whole bunch of scientific discoveries. But enough about them. We want to hear about YOUR dreams. Bad dreams, good dreams, dreams that prove to be prophetic in nature. Do you have recurring stress dreams about showing up to school in your underwear? Bizarre dreams that feel as though they belong to somebody else? Dreams with the potential for artistic or scientific glory? Unburden your soul and tell us all about it. Send the weird ramblings of your sleeping brain to writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 689-2876.

