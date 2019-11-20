LIVERMORE FALLS — Some 90 Spruce Mountain Elementary School fourth grade students learned more about veterans during a visit Wednesday, Nov. 6 to George Bunten American Legion Post 10.

Past Commander Donald Simoneau said this is the 20th year the post has held the program.

Veterans Jim Manter, Paul Bright, Les Gatchell, Reggie Tardif, Tracy Wiggin and George Dioron introduced themselves and shared information about their time in the service.

Bright showed a gold medallion he received as a result of his work as a signal man.

Wiggin said he served as a United States Navy hospital corpsman. Because the Marines don’t have a medical department, he was assigned to the Marines and had a variety of uniforms from both branches. He served in the Far East and Vietnam from 1968-1973.

“I considered it an honor and a privilege, whether it was popular at that time or not,” he said. “I would do it again because I believe in this nation. I think most of us would do it again.

“These veterans haven’t stopped serving. They continue to serve their fellow veterans, serve their communities.”

Simoneau said Vietnam started out as a police action. It took a few years for Congress to declare it a war because so many soldiers didn’t come home: 58,000 plus.

When Simoneau asked for answers to the question, “Who is a veteran?” he received several replies including, someone who serves in the Army, someone who fought in the wars, someone who served in a military branch and a veteran fights for our freedoms.

The students watched a DVD which shared information about veterans from different wars. Afterwards there was a discussion about some of the things Americans enjoy because of veterans’ sacrifices.

For homework, each student was asked to thank a veteran. Everyone received an American flag and a flag etiquette book.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: