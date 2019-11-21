LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is hosting the daylong workshop Cannibis Conundrum: Marijuana in the Workplace on Dec. 10. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.
With recent changes to legislation in Maine, cannabis product usage in the workplace is a common thought challenge for those who manage teams. As part of the chamber’s professional development series, it will call on local experts to understand how to be responsive to changing legislation and the needs of our teams.
Workshop experts include Peter Gore, executive vice president at the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Stacy Moore and Ashley Lenz from Healing Harbors and Peter D. Lowe, a partner at Brann & Isaacson.
Experts will address business considerations, discuss case studies, present sample drug policies, present the medical perspective, and give an opportunity to ask questions.
The cost is $99 for members and $149 for nonmembers. For more information, contact the chamber at 783-2249
