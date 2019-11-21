MECHANIC FALLS – Douglas A. Hellen, 88, of Mechanic Falls passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Amesbury, Mass., the son of James and Nettie McKinley Hellen.

He graduated from high school in Amesbury, Mass. and was a Korean war veteran serving in the U. S. Army. He earned the U. N. service medal, National Defense Service medal and the Korean Service medal with three bronze service stars. He was a former member of the United Methodist Church of Amesbury. He was a member of the V. F. W. Post #2016 in Amesbury, the V. F. W. Post #1603 in Auburn and a member of the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls.

Doug enjoyed bowling, auto racing, the Red Sox and football. He volunteered at Frisbee Memorial Hospital for 13 years.

Doug leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Joyce (McKinley) Hellen; his children Joanne Hellen of La Grande, Ore., Julie Little of Epping, N.H., Jody Deshais and husband Bill of Freedom, N.H., James McKinley and wife Marilyn of Poland and Robert McKinley and wife Debbie of Mechanic Falls; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; a brother Jim Hellen and wife Carly, and sister-in-law Susie Hellen. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Nettie Hellen; his first wife Elizabeth; daughter Andrea and son Walter McKinley; his brothers and sisters, Donald and Thelma Hellen, Walter and Margaret Hellen, Idella Morley, Lucy and Joe McLean, Fred Hellen, Virginia and William Wadleigh and Alice and Ralph West.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Donations in his memory may be made to

Androscoggin Home

Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

