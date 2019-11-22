Luncheon
FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The menu for this month includes roast pork loin, rice pilaf, green beans and cake.Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Please call the church office (778-0424) during the week or the church kitchen (778-4438) on the morning of the luncheon if you would like to have your meal delivered.
Historical Society
FARMINGTON — Monday, Nov. 25. Farmington Historical Society Meeting, North Church, 118 High St. Farmington. 6 p.m. Pot luck. Short meeting to follow. 7 p.m. Program: “Thanksgiving Memories – Mom’s Recipes,” You’re invited to bring Mom’s, Grandma’s or even your own favorite Thanksgiving dish to the Pot Luck supper this month. The program will be sharing your Thanksgiving memories, recipes, photos – Past and Present. Everyone welcome – bring a friend.
Fairs
PHILLIPS — Christmas, crafts, and more fair on Saturday, November 23 from 9-1 at the Community House, 31 Main St., Phillips. For more information : Jeanne Conroy, 639-3000
NEW SHARON — Craft Fair, Nov. 23, from 9 – 2 at the New Sharon Mason Lodge on Rt. 2. Looking for a few vendors, please contact Judy 778-6659. There will be a variety of things for the holidays, food, ornaments, jewelry, t-shirts, pillows, grab bags for the kids, glassware, painted items, candles and much more. Light luncheon.
JAY — ST. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will be held November 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parish Hall at 1 Church St in Jay. Chicken pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. At the fair you’ll also find a raffle corner with approximately 75 items, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy booth, craft items and more. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.
FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]
PHILLIPS — Mark your calendars for a day of shopping with local crafters and trademark products! Sponsored by the Phillips Eighth Grade Class of 2020, this Festive Craft Fair 2019 will be open at the Phillips Elementary School on Saturday, November 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Among the wide variety of items on sale, shoppers will find Tupperware, Las & Lad designs, canned and knitted goods, Cathy’s Craze fun fiber arts; Sandy River Catch necklaces carvings, jewelry and fly ties; Scentsy; Sportsman’s Wife signs, knitting and fly ties; Sandy River Quilters; decorative seasonal centerpieces and swags; Managabilities; Creative Collections, Stained Glass; and many more hand-made goods and crafts. Even fortune telling. The Phillips Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) will be on hand to offer gift wrapping for your donation. Donations will benefit several upcoming projects at the Phillips Elementary School. Light concessions – coffee, tea, snacks – will also be available for purchase as you shop. Come enjoy a day of local shopping!
Events
FARMINGTON —Best-selling Movie showing at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington – November 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. “I Can Only Imagine” is a 2018 American Christian drama film and is the third highest-grossing music biopic of all-time in the United States. FREE and open to all community members. For more information – 207-779-0731
FARMINGTON — A Free Traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28. Served at the Mt. Blue High School food court from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. everyone is welcome. A reservation must be made for meals to be delivered and take outs. We would appreciate a call from those eating the dinner at the food court also. Please call Gerry at 649-5449 or Nancy at 491-4287. Please call by Monday November 25.
