Susan Cooper, Peter Elias, Cindy Elias and Anna Low show off new posters that remind residents that Lewiston Auburn is a Community of Kindness. The posters are being distributed throughout the Twin Cities as part of a project by Green Dot LA, a nonprofit group offering free bystander intervention workshops for local organizations, businesses and individuals. Workshops in January and March will be held at the Lewiston and Auburn public libraries. Senior College will host a workshop in February. A more intensive five-hour workshop is scheduled for early May. Dates and times will be announced. For information about posters and workshops, contact Green Dot at [email protected]