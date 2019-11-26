AUBURN – Sharon A. Foxe, 77, of Lisbon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Auburn, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Hartford, Conn., on Nov. 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Philip and Winifred (Sheridan) Burnham. She grew up in the East Hartford area and attended local schools. After high school, she completed two years of higher education and worked as a legal secretary for many years.

On Dec. 31, 1966, she married Vernon Foxe in East Hartford. During Vernon’s time in the Navy, the two of them lived in Tennessee and Maryland before starting their family in California and eventually settling in Maine. She had resided in Lisbon with her family since 1982.

Sharon was a Eucharistic Minister in Lisbon for several years starting at St. Ann’s and eventually with Holy Trinity. She also served on a few church committees.

She will always be remembered for her love of gardening and tending to her flowers, quilting and reading. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon Foxe of Lisbon; her sons, Steven and his wife, Cindy, of Sabattus and David and his wife, Cristy, of Windham. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Athena, Brady, Ethan and Drew; as well as her five siblings, Spencer Burnham, Linda Tullmann, Kathy McGrath, Daniel Burnham and Philip Burnham.

Condolences may be shared with Sharon’s family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls on Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Sharon’s honor to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

