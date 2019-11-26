LEWISTON – Jeannette M. Beauchesne, 100, of Lewiston passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Marshwood Nursing Home with her nieces, Pat and Linda, by her side. Jeannette was born in Lewiston on April 14, 1919, the daughter of Ernest and Alice (Ouellette) Plourde. She attended St. Mary’s School. She was married to Fernand Beauchesne for 40 years. She was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish.

She worked at Clark Shoe for 25 years as a stitcher until it closed. She then worked for Falcon Shoe. She retired from there to care for her husband until his passing in 1984. She was fortunate enough to be able to live in her own home for over 100 years, going to Marshwood for the last seven weeks for hospice care.

Jeannette will be missed by Pat and Linda’s families, with whom she spent much of her time. She never missed being with them at the family camp at Taylor Pond. She was known for her pies and desserts at all the holidays.

Jeannette is survived by her nieces, Patricia Fournier and her husband Paul of Lewiston, Linda Boucher and her husband Dick of Sabattus; her great-nephews, Christopher Fournier and companion Barbara Crowley-Gagne, Craig Perreault and wife Beth, Todd Perreault and wife Kelley, her great-nieces, Jill Cunningham and husband Kevin, Valerie Morin and husband Nate; and six great-great-nieces and nephews, Alivia and Dylan, Lylah and Felicity, Jameson and Bailey, and other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Fernand; and sisters, Gilberte Poulin and Yvonne Camire; and nephew Robert Perreault.

Her nieces wish to express special thanks to the staff at Marshwood Nursing Home and Androscoggin Hospice Care.

Condolences and fond memories of Jeannette may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 from 9 – 11 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Jeannette’s honor to the

Marshwood Employee Appreciation Fund

33 Roger St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous