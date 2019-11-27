Following is a sampling of some Bethel-area winter events. For a more complete list go to bethelmaine.com:

Nov. 29:

Local Craft & Wares Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Event Center at The Bethel Inn Resort, 7 Broad St. Shop locally with 30-plus handmade craft vendors right in the village of Bethel. Christmas and home decor, pottery, wooden bowls and products, jewelry, toys, accessories, art, natural bath and beauty products, and so much more. Enjoy a free horse-drawn wagon ride around the village in the afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 7:

Light Up Main Street Jingle Bell Walk, 3:45 to 5 p.m. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch Bethel Main Street businesses light up one-by-one as carolers walk up Main Street toward the town common to light the Christmas tree. Carolers will be giving bells (donated by Bevin Bells) to tie to an ankle. Santa and Mrs. Claus accompany the parade of carolers on a fire truck. Meet at Philbrook Place on Main Street by 3:45 p.m. to participate. Tree lighting on the common will take place at approximately 4:45 p.m. Following the tree lighting, Santa will return to the Philbrook Place to meet and greet visitors.

Christmas Fair and Tea, 1 to 4 p.m. Join the West Parish Congregational Church for its festive traditional tea and fair featuring Christmas and other handmade crafts, a cookie walk, attic treasures, and delicious food from bread to pickles. West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel. For more information, go to: bethelcongregationalchurch.org

Dec. 13-15:

Oxford County Shrine Club Feztival of Trees, Jordan Hotel, Sunday River Resort. As a kick-off to the Christmas season, the Oxford County Shrine Club is hosting the first Annual Feztival of Trees. Come see and take a chance on 20 fully decorated trees sponsored by area businesses. While you’re there, have your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This event is a fundraiser by Oxford County Shrine Club, a division of Kora Shrine to enhance support of charitable causes. For more information, go to: korashriners.org/feztival/

Dec. 15:

Living Nativity on the Town Common, 5 to 8 p.m. One of Bethel’s most beloved Christmas events. Watch as the nativity scene is re-enacted on the town common. Then join the church choir for caroling.

Jan. 5 to 10:

Children’s Festival at Sunday River Resort is a celebration of skiing families with an opportunity for kids ages 3 to 12 to ski free, stay free and get free lessons and rental equipment. Plus, fun events and activities including fireworks, snow tubing, nighttime entertainment, and dinners with Eddy the Yeti. New this year, you’ll find select free events to attend throughout the week. Included free is live entertainment, themed ski lessons, and a slopeside fireworks show. For more information, go to: sundayriver.com

Jan. 17 to 20:

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend at Sunday River Resort. This year, enjoy night skiing, snow tubing, ice skating and visits with Eddy the Yeti all weekend long. For more information, go to: sundayriver.com

Feb. 8:

Flying Moose Classic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This annual Nordic ski favorite hosted by the Bethel Outing Club features two lengths, 20k and 10k, as well as a 2.5k youth race. The 20k race is part of the Zak and Club Cup Series. Locally-made awards, fantastic lasagna lunch, demo equipment from Fischer. Register at skireg.com (Online registration closes Friday, Feb 7, at 5 p.m.)

Feb. 14 to 23:

Presidents Week at Sunday River Resort. Presidents Weekend and vacation week at Sunday River mean snow you can count on, tons of skiing and enough going on to keep everyone happy. From on-snow fun to off-slope activities, you won’t want to miss February break in the mountains. For more information, go to: sundayriver.com

March 28:

Maine Brew Fest at Sunday River Resort. Maine has some of the best craft breweries in the country, and the Maine Brew Fest is the only event in New England that lets you combine a day of spring skiing and riding with sampling nearly 100 craft beers and ciders. For more information, go to: sundayriver.com

Spring Apres Concert Series, 3 to 7 p.m., free slopeside show. What’s better than a day of spring skiing? Following it up with free live music during apres-ski. The weekend concert is all about drinking tasty Maine craft beers and dancing in the sun. Then end your day at the Maine Brew Fest Spring Session. For more information, go to: sundayriver.com

April 11:

Pond-A-Palooza at Sunday River Resort, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. What’s spring at a ski resort without pond skimming? Registration is free, but in order to secure a spot head to the Welcome Center at South Ridge Lodge between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to register. Costumes weigh heavy on your score, so come suited up in anything but a wet suit (unless you’re a wimp). Prizes of all sorts will go out to the winners. For more information, go to: sundayriver.com

