CANTON – ‘’ Loved by all who knew her’’

Jean passed peacefully early Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019 at Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Canton. She was born July 21, 1941.

She was predeceased by her father Donald Downs, mother Fern Blaisdell; son Lee Berube; husband Daniel Brougham; and life partner Gregory Edman. She is survived by her siblings Nancy Bryant, Donna Perry, Douglas Downs, Roger Downs and Skipper Downs; children Dana Berube and Brandy Brougham; grandchildren Nichole Goding and Jesse Berube; great-grandchildren Payton Austin and Dana Goding.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at Victory Christian Church, 1680 Federal Rd, Livermore.

« Previous