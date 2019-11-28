Monday
Bethel: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Casco: Zoning Board, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Livermore: Board of Selectpersons, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Buckfield: Select Board workshop, 6 p.m., Municipal Center. Regular meeting to follow.
Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 10 a.m., county building
Farmington: RSU 9 Operations Committee, 5 p.m., The Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Farmington: RSU 9 Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., The Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 7 p.m., The Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Livermore Falls: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Mexico: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Wednesday
Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Policy and Procedure Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Buckfield: Library Committee, 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library
Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall
Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Board of Selectmen, 6:30 p.m.,Town Office
