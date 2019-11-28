Monday

Bethel: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Casco: Zoning Board, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Livermore: Board of Selectpersons, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Buckfield: Select Board workshop, 6 p.m., Municipal Center. Regular meeting to follow.

Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 10 a.m., county building

Farmington: RSU 9 Operations Committee, 5 p.m., The Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Farmington: RSU 9 Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., The Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 7 p.m., The Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Livermore Falls: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Mexico: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Wednesday

Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Policy and Procedure Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Buckfield: Library Committee, 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library

Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Board of Selectmen, 6:30 p.m.,Town Office

