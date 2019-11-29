AUBURN – Alice J. Ross, 95, died on Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at Schooner Estates where she had been a resident since 2013. She was born on March 15, 1924, the daughter of Alexander L.T. and Vivian A. (Girou) Ross.

Prior to moving to Schooner Estates, Alice was a resident of her beloved home on 26 Grandview Ave., Auburn where she had lived with her mother since 1934. She was educated in Auburn schools graduating from Edward Little High School in 1942. She served as her class secretary and was instrumental in planning class reunions every five years through 2002.

She attended secretarial school and worked as a personal assistant to Mr. Stanley Snow at Snow’s Inc. She later worked for Winslow Investment Co. retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Lewiston Auburn Credit Women’s Breakfast Club and the Lewiston Auburn Chapter of the National Secretaries Association. She served as president in both organizations.

Alice was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she served for many years as financial secretary, was a member of The Crusaders, The United Methodist Women, was church secretary and served on various church committees. She also worked for many years with her mother making beautiful red berry arrangements for the annual church fair. She would provide rides to church members who needed transportation and would visit church shut ins.

Survivors include cousins, Ted Ross and wife Jayne of Taunton Mass., Sally Hanscom of Prescott, Ariz. and Connie Brann of Lewiston; second cousins, Ronald Grant and wife Sharon, Stephen Grant and wife Pamela all of Greene, Stanley Grant of Leeds, Donald Grant and wife Laural of Lisbon, James Grant and wife Jeannette of Clearwater, Fla., Richard Grant and wife Kathy of Lewiston, Nancy Lander and husband Tim of Auburn, Peter Brann of Harpswell, Sandra Brann of Portland, PeggyJo Hanscom, Paula Hanscom and Steve Hanscom all of Prescott, Ariz.

Besides her parents, Alice was predeceased by cousins Raymon Grant Jr, Margaret (Grant) Merrill, Benson Grant, Irving Grant, James Brann and Elwood Brann.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Schooner Estates and Androscoggin Hospice for their loving care and compassion over Alice’s last days.

A visitation will be held at The Fortin Group, Auburn location on Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m.

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Service, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers,

please make memorial contributions to:

Calvary United

Methodist Church

59 Sabattus St.

Lewiston ME 04240

