FARMINGTON – Barbara Ellen (Reed) Staples, 70, a resident of Farmington, passed away suddenly, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1949 in Farmington, the daughter of Charles S. Reed and Katherine E. (Libby) Reed.

Barbara attended school in Unity. In December 1991, Barbara married Gary Staples. She worked at Livermore Shoe, Norwock Shoe, Bass Shoe and DeCoster Egg Farm.

Barbara enjoyed volunteering her time and energy helping others to provide for those less fortunate with love and a warm home. She will be remembered as a loving and kind soul.

She is survived by her companion and best friend of 34 years Gary Staples of Farmington; sons, David Goding and wife Martha of Livermore Falls, Darren Reed of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Dan Reed and wife Heather of Lewiston; grandchildren Natalie Goding, Rachel Richards, Jordan Green, Maddison Green, and Dylan Reed; one great-grandchild, Beckett: sisters, Linda Brown of Chesterville, Ethel Reed of Farmington, Mary Lynn McKee of Auburn, Charleen Roberge of Jay, Donna Thompson of Livermore and Gloria Thurlow and husband Tim of West Gardiner, special friends, Lisa, Devon and Levi Meader, Roy and Christie Clark; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Gary Reed and Vincent Vining, sisters, Mary Ann Hawes, Lillian Jackson, Jeannie Rodique and Bette Hilton.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment in the spring at Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay.

In lieu of flowers

if desired contributions

may be made to:

First Baptist Church for Soap n’ More Store

25 Church Street

Livermore Falls, Maine 04254

« Previous