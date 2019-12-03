LEWISTON — The City Council workshop and meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to city officials.

An email announcement and news alert posted by the city about 3 p.m. Tuesday announced the cancellation.

The meeting was planned as a 6 p.m. workshop and 7 p.m. regular meeting. On the agenda was a continuation of a public hearing on a proposed Tax Increment Financing district and program for Saxon Partners, developers of “The Residence at Great Falls,” a proposed 245-unit apartment complex on Avon Street along the Androscoggin River.

