LEWISTON – Beatrice May Smith died Nov. 28, 2019 at Russell Park Manor. She was born on Nov. 28, 1948, a daughter of Robert and Winnie Sewall.

Beatrice attended school in Carmel. She worked as a CNA in several nursing homes in the Lewiston-Auburn area. Beatrice enjoyed crocheting and spending time with family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was predeceased by her husband Rodney C. Smith Sr.; son, Paul W. Smith; grandson Miciel LaGrange; and her siblings.

Survivors include her children, Rodney C. Smith Jr., April St. Pierre, and Michael Smith; three siblings; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 11-1 p.m. At Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston where a funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

