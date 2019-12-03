WINTHROP – Dean O. Grass Sr., 90, a long time resident of Monmouth, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Littleton, Maine, the son of George Grass and Verla (Crouse) Grass.

Dean attended the Logan School in Littleton. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On June 29, 1958 at the Leeds Junction Church he married Mary Laster and they shared a wonderful life together for 47 years. She passed away on Sept. 25, 2005.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and getting together with family and friends at the camp at Torsey Pond in Mount Vernon. Dean worked as a carpenter building homes.

He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Juanita Grass and her companion Richard Lyle of Lynn, Mass., Kimbly K. Jeskey of North Monmouth, and his son, Dean O. Grass Jr. and his wife Ibeth of Long Beach, Calif.; a foster daughter, June M. Hasting of Kingston, N.H.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Mary A. Grass; a granddaughter, Claire B Jeskey; four sisters, Maxine B Smith, Iona Merrill, Ruth MacDonald, Leota Hare and three brothers, George, William and Galen “Bud” Grass.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine General Hospice and Heritage Rehabilitation & Living Center.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Road, Monmouth, Maine 04259. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

If desired, contribution

can be made in

his memory to:

The Heritage Rehabilitation & Living Center

457 Old Lewiston Rd.

Winthrop, ME 04364 or:

Maine General Hospice

10 Water St.

Suite 307

Waterville, ME 04901

