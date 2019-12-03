LEWISTON – Donna R. Daye, 73, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at d’Youville Pavilion. She was born in Bethel on Feb. 8, 1946 the daughter of Philip W. and Nellie Jodrey Daye.

She attended Bethel schools and had worked as a clerk and in the personnel office at LaVerdiere’s Drug Store for years.

Donna loved country and gospel music and she loved to sing and dance. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and visiting with family and friends.

Donna is survived by her brother, Edward Daye and wife Julie of Norway, her sisters, Patricia Daye of Rumford, Pearl Phillips of South Rumford, Audrey Mixer of Bath and Tamarra Newell and husband Linwood John Newell of Norway, her sister-in-law, Sheila Daye of Bethel, her special friend, John Crouch, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Philip Daye, Parker Daye and Aubrey Daye, and her sisters, Phyllis Sweetser, Carolyn Witter and Marolyn Mills.

The family wishes to thank her niece Audrey Witter, St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavillion and Ledgeview Living Center for their excellent care of Donna.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris with a time of visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Bethel.

