HANOVER – Warren Damon Stearns, 87, of Hanover, Maine and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. He was born July 26, 1932 in Rumford, the son of Leroy Allen Stearns and Mary Helen (Damon) Stearns. Warren graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, (1950), and Burdett College in Boston, (1954), and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He worked in the accounting division of Oxford Paper Company, retiring from Boise Cascade in 1991, as head of the division.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia (Bartlett) Stearns; his children, Rebecca Cyr and husband, Leo Cyr of Chesapeake, Va., Martha Doughty and husband, Douglas Doughty of Portland, and David Stearns and wife, Nancy Chadbourne Stearns of Greenwood; grandchildren, Matthew and Aaron Cyr, Justin and Brendon Stearns, Jacob and Katherine Doughty; sister, Barbara Stearns Gross of Rumford; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Bessie Stearns Ettl and Brenda Stearns Grady.

A funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 5510 19th Street, Zephyrhills, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. A service will also be held at the Rumford Point Congregational Church at a date to be determined in 2020.

The full obituary can be found at https://www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his name can be made to the

Rumford Point

Congregational Church

P.O. Box 38

Hanover, ME 04237

« Previous