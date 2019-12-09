LIVERMORE — The Washburn‐Norlands Living History Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, for a family‐friendly interactive Christmas celebration.

Christmas at Norlands activities include horse‐drawn sleigh or wagon rides, depending on snow conditions, children’s crafts, storytelling, parlor games, the one‐room schoolhouse, and tours of the decorated 1867 Washburn family mansion. Spelling bees take place in the schoolhouse at noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Musicians Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee of Castlebay will weave together seasonal tunes on the Celtic harp, guitar, fiddle and tin whistle. They will perform in the Washburn mansion most of the day.

The Rangeley Ringers Hand Bell Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m. Led by Sue Downes-Borko, the group from the Rangeley Congregational Church performs throughout the greater Rangeley community.

A historical church service will be held in the 1828 Universalist meetinghouse at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Rev. David Thurston Stevens, portrayed by Norlands’ historical interpreter Ignacio Valdes, will lead a short service, complete with a Christmas message, readings and hymns.

A Cookie Walk fundraiser benefits Norlands’ building fund. For $5, fill a bag with homemade cookies.

Visitors may warm up with a cup of soup, a mug of mulled cider or hot chocolate and a treat in the farmer’s cottage while supplies last.

The gift shop will be open and filled with unique treasures. Norlands’ own maple syrup, stick candy and old‐time toys and games are just a few of the items showcased in the shop.

Tickets will be sold only on the day of the event and upon arrival. Guests may purchase tickets inside the white church. General admission is $10 per person; $8 for members of Norlands; $6 ($4 for members) ages 12 and under; free for ages 5 and under. $25 ($20 for members) family rate for two adults with up to three children under the age of 18.

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. For more information, call 207-897-4366 or visit www.NORLANDS.org.

If the weather is questionable, check the Norlands’ website, Facebook page or outgoing message by calling 207-897-4366 by 9 a.m. the day of the event.

